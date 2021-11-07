Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.27 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $143,666.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.48 or 0.07379775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.54 or 1.00258565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

