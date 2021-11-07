MRJ Capital Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.