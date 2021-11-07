FunFair (FUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

