Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,500 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $15,825,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 231.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of APPS opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

