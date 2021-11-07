Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 102,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE WD opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.