1,620 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,108,000 after buying an additional 208,339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 919,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 242,295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,074,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

