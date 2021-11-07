GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

