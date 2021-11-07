Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $8.79 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,000. Adobe accounts for about 3.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $662.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $629.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

