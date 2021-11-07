Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,011.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,839.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,649.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.