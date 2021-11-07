KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 1,187,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. KBR has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

