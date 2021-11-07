KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.
Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 1,187,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. KBR has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.14.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.
In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
