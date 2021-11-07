Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million.
Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,195. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
