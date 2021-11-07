Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,195. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $3,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

