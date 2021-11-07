Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.53%.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 262,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,347. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

In other news, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $29,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,748.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

