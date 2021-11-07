$0.24 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 725,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

