$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

