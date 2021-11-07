Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Olympic Steel worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $26.69 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $295.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

