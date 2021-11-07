Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $9,962,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,340 shares of company stock worth $2,083,088. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.