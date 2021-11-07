Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $93.92 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.