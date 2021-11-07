Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 72.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of ORGO opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

