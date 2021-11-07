Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $58.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $58,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

