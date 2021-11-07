Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 751,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,499,000. Nordstrom comprises approximately 1.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,277.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

