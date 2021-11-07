EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 8.61% of EPR Properties worth $339,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 94,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,566,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 414.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

