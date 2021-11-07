16,957,508 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,957,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,737,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:YMM opened at $13.96 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

