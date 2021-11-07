Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

