Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 99 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $398.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.62 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

