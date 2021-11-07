Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 112.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

SUMO stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

