Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $171.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

