Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 270 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

