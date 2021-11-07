Zacks: Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post sales of $1.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

ORTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 883,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,921,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 401,929 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

