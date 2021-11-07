BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIGC traded up $12.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,826,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,558 shares of company stock worth $6,833,219. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BigCommerce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of BigCommerce worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.