Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 806,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

