Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

