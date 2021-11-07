Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.15. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

