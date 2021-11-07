Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.97.

NYSE NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

