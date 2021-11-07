Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 104,637.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $504.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

