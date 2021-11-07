Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,317,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT opened at $23.36 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.