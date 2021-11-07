Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 79,313 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 118,377.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

