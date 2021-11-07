Millennium Management LLC Buys 280,236 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $37,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 546.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 94,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 80,158 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 617,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 605.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.