Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NPO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $100.66.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.