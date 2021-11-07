Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $935,000 in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Harrow Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HROW. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $8,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $11.87 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market cap of $319.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.