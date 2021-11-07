QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $27,912.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

