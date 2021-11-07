Rio DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

