Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,056.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $244,714.54 and approximately $1,056.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

