WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

