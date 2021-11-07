72,947 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 44,415,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,353,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.