Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. 173,721,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,730,029. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.