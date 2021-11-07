Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 19,045 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,468 shares of company stock valued at $62,768,346. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.68. 898,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,539. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.