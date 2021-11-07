Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 74,248 Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 108,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 510,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 420,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

