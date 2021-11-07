5,448 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.13. 1,131,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.28 and its 200-day moving average is $273.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.46 and a twelve month high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

