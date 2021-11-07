Man Group plc Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,154 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLSN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

