Man Group plc Purchases 54,606 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

